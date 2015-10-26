Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 26
AIK Stockholm 1 IFK Gothenburg 2
Atvidabergs FF 2 Orebro 3
Kalmar 3 Gefle 1
Sunday, October 25
Haecken 5 Elfsborg Boras 2
GIF Sundsvall 2 Helsingborg 1
Hammarby 0 Malmo 1
IFK Norrkoping 3 Halmstad 1
Saturday, October 24
Falkenbergs FF 0 Djurgarden 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Norrkoping 29 19 6 4 58 33 63
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 29 18 8 3 50 20 62
3 AIK Stockholm 29 18 6 5 53 33 60
-------------------------
4 Malmo 29 15 9 5 54 32 54
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 29 15 7 7 55 40 52
6 Djurgarden 29 13 9 7 48 35 48
7 Haecken 29 12 6 11 43 38 42
8 Helsingborg 29 11 4 14 42 43 37
9 Orebro 29 9 9 11 35 49 36
10 Hammarby 29 8 9 12 34 37 33
11 Gefle 29 9 6 14 33 49 33
12 GIF Sundsvall 29 9 5 15 32 48 32
13 Kalmar 29 8 6 15 29 40 30
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 29 7 4 18 36 52 25
-------------------------
R15 Halmstad 29 3 9 17 19 43 18
R16 Atvidabergs FF 29 2 9 18 24 53 15
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation