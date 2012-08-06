Aug 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 6
GIF Sundsvall 0 Djurgarden 1
IFK Norrkoping 0 IFK Gothenburg 0
Orebro 0 Mjallby AIF 1
Sunday, August 5
AIK Stockholm 1 Kalmar 2
Malmo 0 Haecken 0
Saturday, August 4
GAIS Gothenborg 2 Atvidabergs FF 2
Syrianska FC 1 Gefle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 17 11 2 4 27 14 35
-------------------------
2 Malmo 18 10 5 3 32 20 35
3 Haecken 18 9 3 6 37 22 30
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 18 8 6 4 21 18 30
-------------------------
5 IFK Norrkoping 18 8 5 5 26 30 29
6 Helsingborg 17 7 7 3 22 17 28
7 Atvidabergs FF 18 7 5 6 35 27 26
8 Djurgarden 18 4 11 3 22 21 23
9 Mjallby AIF 18 5 8 5 20 22 23
10 Kalmar 18 6 5 7 21 24 23
11 GIF Sundsvall 18 5 6 7 22 22 21
12 IFK Gothenburg 18 4 9 5 21 25 21
13 Syrianska FC 18 6 2 10 17 27 20
-------------------------
14 Gefle 18 3 7 8 14 25 16
-------------------------
15 GAIS Gothenborg 18 1 8 9 16 26 11
16 Orebro 18 2 5 11 16 29 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation