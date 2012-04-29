Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship on Sunday. Djurgarden 1 Kalmar 1 GIF Sundsvall 3 Orebro 1 IFK Norrkoping 3 Malmo 2 Saturday, April 28 IFK Gothenburg 2 Ãtvidabergs FF 1 Syrianska FC 1 Haecken 2 Friday, April 27 Helsingborg 1 Mjallby AIF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Elfsborg Boras 6 5 0 1 11 5 15 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 6 3 3 0 6 3 12 3 Haecken 6 3 1 2 13 8 10 ------------------------- 4 Malmo 6 3 1 2 9 10 10 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 6 3 1 2 8 9 10 6 Atvidabergs FF 6 3 0 3 14 11 9 7 Mjallby AIF 6 2 3 1 9 8 9 8 Helsingborg 6 2 3 1 6 5 9 9 GIF Sundsvall 6 2 2 2 10 6 8 10 IFK Gothenburg 6 2 2 2 9 9 8 11 Kalmar 6 2 1 3 6 7 7 12 GAIS Gothenborg 6 1 3 2 5 5 6 13 Djurgarden 6 1 2 3 8 10 5 ------------------------- 14 Gefle 6 1 2 3 4 10 5 ------------------------- 15 Syrianska FC 6 1 1 4 4 11 4 16 Orebro 6 0 3 3 6 11 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.