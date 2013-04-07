April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 7
AIK Stockholm 0 Syrianska FC 0
Halmstad 1 Elfsborg Boras 1
IFK Gothenburg 2 Brommapojkarna 0
Kalmar 0 Haecken 0
Friday, April 5
Atvidabergs FF 1 Malmo 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
-------------------------
2 Kalmar 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
3 Malmo 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
4 Helsingborg 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
5 IFK Norrkoping 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
6 Gefle 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Elfsborg Boras 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
8 AIK Stockholm 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
8 Halmstad 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
10 OEsters IF 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
11 Brommapojkarna 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
12 Haecken 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
12 Syrianska FC 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
-------------------------
14 Mjallby AIF 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
15 Atvidabergs FF 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
16 Djurgarden 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 8
Djurgarden v Mjallby AIF (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v Gefle (1700)
Osters IF v Helsingborg (1705)