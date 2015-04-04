Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 Hammarby 2 Haecken 0 Kalmar 0 Helsingborg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hammarby 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Helsingborg 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Kalmar 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 ------------------------- AIK Stockholm 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atvidabergs FF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Djurgarden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Falkenbergs FF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gefle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GIF Sundsvall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Halmstad 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elfsborg Boras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 IFK Gothenburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 IFK Norrkoping 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malmo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orebro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 16 Haecken 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 5 Falkenbergs FF v Gefle (1300) IFK Gothenburg v Atvidabergs FF (1300) Djurgarden v Elfsborg Boras (1530) IFK Norrkoping v Orebro (1530) Monday, April 6 AIK Stockholm v Halmstad (1300) GIF Sundsvall v Malmo (1530)
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.