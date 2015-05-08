Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Kalmar 0 IFK Gothenburg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Gothenburg 8 6 1 1 12 4 19 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 7 5 2 0 17 7 17 3 Elfsborg Boras 7 5 1 1 13 6 16 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 7 4 2 1 13 6 14 ------------------------- 5 Djurgarden 7 4 1 2 14 7 13 6 IFK Norrkoping 7 4 1 2 13 10 13 7 Helsingborg 7 3 2 2 9 8 11 8 Hammarby 7 3 2 2 10 10 11 9 Haecken 7 2 2 3 6 8 8 10 Gefle 7 2 2 3 7 12 8 11 Kalmar 8 2 1 5 6 9 7 12 GIF Sundsvall 7 2 1 4 8 13 7 13 Falkenbergs FF 7 1 2 4 8 13 5 ------------------------- 14 Atvidabergs FF 7 1 1 5 9 12 4 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 7 1 1 5 4 12 4 16 Orebro 7 0 2 5 4 16 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Helsingborg v Gefle (1600) Sunday, May 10 Falkenbergs FF v Halmstad (1300) AIK Stockholm v IFK Norrkoping (1530) Haecken v Orebro (1530) Monday, May 11 Atvidabergs FF v Djurgarden (1700) Hammarby v GIF Sundsvall (1700) Elfsborg Boras v Malmo (1705)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.