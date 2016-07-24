Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 24 Hammarby 0 AIK Stockholm 3 Helsingborg 0 Haecken 2 IFK Gothenburg 2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Saturday, July 23 Falkenbergs FF 1 Orebro 3 IFK Norrkoping 2 Gefle 0 Malmo 1 Kalmar 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 15 10 2 3 30 13 32 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 15 9 4 2 32 16 31 3 IFK Gothenburg 15 8 4 3 30 21 28 ------------------------- 4 Orebro 15 8 3 4 28 20 27 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 15 7 6 2 24 17 27 6 Haecken 15 7 2 6 29 20 23 7 Elfsborg Boras 14 6 3 5 26 18 21 8 GIF Sundsvall 14 5 4 5 21 21 19 9 OEstersunds FK 14 5 4 5 16 25 19 10 Kalmar 15 4 6 5 22 24 18 11 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 15 4 6 5 16 19 18 12 Helsingborg 15 5 3 7 20 31 18 13 Djurgarden 14 5 0 9 18 20 15 ------------------------- 14 Hammarby 15 3 5 7 26 32 14 ------------------------- 15 Falkenbergs FF 15 2 2 11 17 36 8 16 Gefle 15 2 2 11 13 35 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 25 Djurgarden v GIF Sundsvall (1700) Elfsborg Boras v Ostersunds FK (1700)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.