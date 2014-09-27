Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 27
Malmo 4 Mjallby AIF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 26 16 8 2 52 25 56
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 25 13 6 6 35 23 45
3 IFK Gothenburg 25 11 11 3 45 27 44
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 25 13 5 7 47 36 44
-------------------------
5 Haecken 25 11 7 7 47 32 40
6 Djurgarden 25 10 9 6 43 25 39
7 Kalmar 25 9 8 8 29 34 35
8 Orebro 25 9 7 9 39 38 34
9 Atvidabergs FF 25 9 7 9 30 37 34
10 Helsingborg 25 8 9 8 34 35 33
11 Halmstad 25 8 6 11 32 41 30
12 Mjallby AIF 26 8 4 14 27 41 28
13 Gefle 25 6 8 11 27 33 26
-------------------------
14 IFK Norrkoping 25 6 8 11 29 44 26
-------------------------
15 Falkenbergs FF 25 6 5 14 28 41 23
R16 Brommapojkarna 25 1 6 18 27 59 9
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 28
Kalmar v Haecken (1300)
Falkenbergs FF v IFK Norrkoping (1530)
Elfsborg Boras v AIK Stockholm (1530)
Monday, September 29
Atvidabergs FF v Helsingborg (1700)
Gefle v Orebro (1700)
Brommapojkarna v Halmstad (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v Djurgarden (1705)