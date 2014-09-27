Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 27 Malmo 4 Mjallby AIF 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 26 16 8 2 52 25 56 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 25 13 6 6 35 23 45 3 IFK Gothenburg 25 11 11 3 45 27 44 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 25 13 5 7 47 36 44 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 25 11 7 7 47 32 40 6 Djurgarden 25 10 9 6 43 25 39 7 Kalmar 25 9 8 8 29 34 35 8 Orebro 25 9 7 9 39 38 34 9 Atvidabergs FF 25 9 7 9 30 37 34 10 Helsingborg 25 8 9 8 34 35 33 11 Halmstad 25 8 6 11 32 41 30 12 Mjallby AIF 26 8 4 14 27 41 28 13 Gefle 25 6 8 11 27 33 26 ------------------------- 14 IFK Norrkoping 25 6 8 11 29 44 26 ------------------------- 15 Falkenbergs FF 25 6 5 14 28 41 23 R16 Brommapojkarna 25 1 6 18 27 59 9 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 28 Kalmar v Haecken (1300) Falkenbergs FF v IFK Norrkoping (1530) Elfsborg Boras v AIK Stockholm (1530) Monday, September 29 Atvidabergs FF v Helsingborg (1700) Gefle v Orebro (1700) Brommapojkarna v Halmstad (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Djurgarden (1705)