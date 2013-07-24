July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, July 24
Halmstad 0 Helsingborg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 16 10 4 2 35 11 34
-------------------------
2 Malmo 16 9 5 2 31 18 32
3 AIK Stockholm 17 9 5 3 29 18 32
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 16 8 5 3 23 14 29
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 16 7 6 3 29 15 27
6 Kalmar 16 7 6 3 19 12 27
7 Atvidabergs FF 16 8 2 6 21 17 26
8 Mjallby AIF 16 7 3 6 28 23 24
9 IFK Norrkoping 16 6 4 6 24 25 22
10 Haecken 17 6 2 9 21 26 20
11 Djurgarden 16 4 4 8 12 27 16
12 Gefle 16 2 8 6 17 26 14
13 Halmstad 16 2 7 7 14 24 13
-------------------------
14 OEsters IF 16 3 4 9 13 24 13
-------------------------
15 Brommapojkarna 16 3 4 9 16 34 13
16 Syrianska FC 16 2 3 11 13 31 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 27
Atvidabergs FF v Elfsborg Boras (1400)
Kalmar v Brommapojkarna (1400)
Osters IF v Mjallby AIF (1400)
Sunday, July 28
Gefle v Malmo (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v Helsingborg (1700)
Monday, July 29
Halmstad v Syrianska FC (1700)