May 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 1
Djurgarden 3 IFK Norrkoping 3
IK Sirius 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1
Kalmar 2 Halmstad 0
Malmo 2 Orebro 1
Sunday, April 30
AIK Stockholm 0 GIF Sundsvall 0
Saturday, April 29
Hammarby 4 AFC Eskilstuna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 6 4 2 0 11 4 14
-------------------------
2 IK Sirius 6 3 1 2 8 4 10
3 IFK Norrkoping 6 3 1 2 10 8 10
-------------------------
4 Hammarby 6 2 3 1 9 5 9
-------------------------
5 Djurgarden 6 2 2 2 9 8 8
6 AIK Stockholm 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
7 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 6 2 2 2 9 10 8
8 Orebro 6 2 2 2 7 9 8
9 Elfsborg Boras 5 2 1 2 10 7 7
10 IFK Gothenburg 5 1 4 0 6 4 7
11 OEstersunds FK 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
12 Haecken 5 1 3 1 3 3 6
13 GIF Sundsvall 6 1 3 2 5 6 6
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 6 1 2 3 3 8 5
-------------------------
15 Kalmar 6 1 2 3 5 12 5
16 AFC Eskilstuna 6 0 3 3 5 13 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation