Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, September 14 Syrianska FC 1 IFK Norrkoping 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Elfsborg Boras 21 14 2 5 36 20 44 ------------------------- 2 Haecken 21 12 3 6 48 27 39 3 Malmo 21 11 6 4 36 25 39 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 21 11 6 4 27 19 39 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 22 9 6 7 30 35 33 6 Djurgarden 21 7 11 3 29 24 32 7 Helsingborg 21 8 7 6 32 26 31 8 Kalmar 21 8 5 8 28 32 29 9 Atvidabergs FF 21 7 7 7 40 35 28 10 GIF Sundsvall 21 6 7 8 27 27 25 11 IFK Gothenburg 21 5 10 6 28 33 25 12 Mjallby AIF 21 5 9 7 23 29 24 13 Syrianska FC 22 7 3 12 22 32 24 ------------------------- 14 Gefle 21 5 7 9 17 27 22 ------------------------- 15 GAIS Gothenborg 21 1 8 12 17 31 11 16 Orebro 21 2 5 14 19 37 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 15 Mjallby AIF v GAIS Gothenborg (1200) Helsingborg v GIF Sundsvall (1400) Sunday, September 16 Djurgarden v AIK Stockholm (1200) IFK Gothenburg v Elfsborg Boras (1430) Monday, September 17 Gefle v Haecken (1700) Kalmar v Orebro (1700) Atvidabergs FF v Malmo (1705)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.