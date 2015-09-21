Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 21
Orebro 4 Elfsborg Boras 2
Sunday, September 20
Atvidabergs FF 1 Kalmar 1
Djurgarden 0 Malmo 2
Gefle 2 Helsingborg 1
IFK Gothenburg 1 Hammarby 0
IFK Norrkoping 5 GIF Sundsvall 1
Saturday, September 19
AIK Stockholm 2 Haecken 1
Friday, September 18
Halmstad 0 Falkenbergs FF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 24 16 5 3 41 13 53
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 24 15 6 3 44 25 51
3 AIK Stockholm 24 15 6 3 47 29 51
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 24 13 6 5 45 29 45
-------------------------
5 Malmo 24 12 8 4 45 27 44
6 Djurgarden 24 11 7 6 37 27 40
7 Gefle 24 9 5 10 28 37 32
8 Helsingborg 24 9 3 12 33 35 30
9 Haecken 24 8 6 10 29 31 30
10 GIF Sundsvall 24 7 5 12 25 38 26
11 Hammarby 24 5 9 10 26 32 24
12 Kalmar 24 6 6 12 24 31 24
13 Orebro 24 5 8 11 24 43 23
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 24 6 4 14 25 42 22
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 24 3 7 14 17 37 16
16 Atvidabergs FF 24 2 9 13 21 35 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation