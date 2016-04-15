April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 15
Ostersunds FK 2 Haecken 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Djurgarden 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
3 OEstersunds FK 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
-------------------------
4 IFK Norrkoping 3 2 0 1 7 5 6
-------------------------
5 Orebro 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
6 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
7 AIK Stockholm 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
8 Hammarby 3 1 1 1 7 6 4
9 Gefle 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
10 GIF Sundsvall 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
11 Elfsborg Boras 3 1 0 2 7 6 3
12 Malmo 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
13 Haecken 4 1 0 3 4 6 3
-------------------------
14 Kalmar 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
-------------------------
15 Helsingborg 3 0 1 2 3 9 1
16 Falkenbergs FF 3 0 0 3 1 9 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 16
Helsingborg v Falkenbergs FF (1400)
Sunday, April 17
IFK Norrkoping v AIK Stockholm (1300)
Jonkopings Sodra IF v Gefle (1300)
IFK Gothenburg v Kalmar (1530)
Monday, April 18
GIF Sundsvall v Orebro (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v Malmo (1700)