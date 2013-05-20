May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 20 Helsingborg 2 Elfsborg Boras 1 Sunday, May 19 Haecken 2 Gefle 2 Djurgarden 1 Halmstad 0 IFK Gothenburg 2 Kalmar 0 IFK Norrkoping 2 Atvidabergs FF 1 Osters IF 2 AIK Stockholm 3 Saturday, May 18 Brommapojkarna 1 Syrianska FC 1 Friday, May 17 Mjallby AIF 2 Malmo 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Helsingborg 9 7 1 1 24 6 22 ------------------------- 2 IFK Gothenburg 9 6 2 1 14 5 20 3 Mjallby AIF 9 5 1 3 18 12 16 ------------------------- 4 Elfsborg Boras 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 4 Malmo 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 ------------------------- 6 Kalmar 9 3 4 2 9 7 13 7 IFK Norrkoping 9 4 1 4 14 16 13 8 AIK Stockholm 9 3 3 3 14 13 12 9 Atvidabergs FF 9 3 2 4 10 9 11 10 Haecken 9 3 2 4 11 16 11 11 Brommapojkarna 9 2 3 4 11 14 9 12 OEsters IF 9 2 2 5 9 13 8 13 Gefle 9 2 2 5 10 17 8 ------------------------- 14 Syrianska FC 9 2 2 5 6 13 8 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 9 1 4 4 7 11 7 16 Djurgarden 9 2 1 6 6 21 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4-5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation