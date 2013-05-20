May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 20
Helsingborg 2 Elfsborg Boras 1
Sunday, May 19
Haecken 2 Gefle 2
Djurgarden 1 Halmstad 0
IFK Gothenburg 2 Kalmar 0
IFK Norrkoping 2 Atvidabergs FF 1
Osters IF 2 AIK Stockholm 3
Saturday, May 18
Brommapojkarna 1 Syrianska FC 1
Friday, May 17
Mjallby AIF 2 Malmo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 9 7 1 1 24 6 22
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 9 6 2 1 14 5 20
3 Mjallby AIF 9 5 1 3 18 12 16
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 9 4 4 1 14 9 16
4 Malmo 9 4 4 1 14 9 16
-------------------------
6 Kalmar 9 3 4 2 9 7 13
7 IFK Norrkoping 9 4 1 4 14 16 13
8 AIK Stockholm 9 3 3 3 14 13 12
9 Atvidabergs FF 9 3 2 4 10 9 11
10 Haecken 9 3 2 4 11 16 11
11 Brommapojkarna 9 2 3 4 11 14 9
12 OEsters IF 9 2 2 5 9 13 8
13 Gefle 9 2 2 5 10 17 8
-------------------------
14 Syrianska FC 9 2 2 5 6 13 8
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 9 1 4 4 7 11 7
16 Djurgarden 9 2 1 6 6 21 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4-5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation