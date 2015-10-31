Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Djurgarden 4 GIF Sundsvall 2
Gefle 2 Atvidabergs FF 1
Halmstad 2 Hammarby 1
Helsingborg 1 Haecken 2
Elfsborg Boras 4 Falkenbergs FF 2
IFK Gothenburg 2 Kalmar 2
Malmo 0 IFK Norrkoping 2
Orebro 1 AIK Stockholm 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 IFK Norrkoping 30 20 6 4 60 33 66
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 30 18 9 3 52 22 63
3 AIK Stockholm 30 18 7 5 54 34 61
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 30 16 7 7 59 42 55
-------------------------
5 Malmo 30 15 9 6 54 34 54
6 Djurgarden 30 14 9 7 52 37 51
7 Haecken 30 13 6 11 45 39 45
8 Helsingborg 30 11 4 15 43 45 37
9 Orebro 30 9 10 11 36 50 37
10 Gefle 30 10 6 14 35 50 36
11 Hammarby 30 8 9 13 35 39 33
12 GIF Sundsvall 30 9 5 16 34 52 32
13 Kalmar 30 8 7 15 31 42 31
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 30 7 4 19 38 56 25
-------------------------
R15 Halmstad 30 4 9 17 21 44 21
R16 Atvidabergs FF 30 2 9 19 25 55 15
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation