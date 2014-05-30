May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 30
Orebro 0 Djurgarden 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 11 8 2 1 21 9 26
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 11 7 2 2 18 9 23
3 Kalmar 11 6 4 1 17 9 22
-------------------------
4 Haecken 11 6 2 3 24 15 20
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 11 5 4 2 19 17 19
6 IFK Gothenburg 11 4 6 1 15 9 18
7 Djurgarden 12 4 6 2 16 11 18
8 Atvidabergs FF 11 4 4 3 14 16 16
9 Orebro 12 3 4 5 13 16 13
10 Falkenbergs FF 11 3 3 5 10 14 12
11 IFK Norrkoping 11 3 3 5 10 17 12
12 Helsingborg 11 3 2 6 11 14 11
13 Gefle 11 1 6 4 13 15 9
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 11 2 2 7 11 21 8
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 11 2 2 7 10 20 8
16 Brommapojkarna 11 1 2 8 10 20 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 31
Halmstad v Kalmar (1400)
Mjallby AIF v Atvidabergs FF (1400)
Sunday, June 1
Helsingborg v Falkenbergs FF (1300)
Elfsborg Boras v Malmo (1530)
Monday, June 2
AIK Stockholm v Brommapojkarna (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v Gefle (1700)
Haecken v IFK Gothenburg (1705)