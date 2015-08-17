Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 17
Atvidabergs FF 1 IFK Norrkoping 1
Falkenbergs FF 0 Hammarby 1
Helsingborg 2 Halmstad 0
Sunday, August 16
AIK Stockholm 2 Kalmar 1
Elfsborg Boras 2 Djurgarden 0
IFK Gothenburg 4 Haecken 0
Saturday, August 15
GIF Sundsvall 1 Orebro 0
Malmo 2 Gefle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 20 12 5 3 34 12 41
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 20 12 5 3 38 22 41
3 AIK Stockholm 20 11 6 3 38 25 39
-------------------------
4 IFK Norrkoping 20 11 6 3 33 21 39
-------------------------
5 Malmo 20 10 7 3 39 25 37
6 Djurgarden 20 10 6 4 30 19 36
7 Helsingborg 20 9 3 8 29 25 30
8 Gefle 20 7 5 8 23 30 26
9 Haecken 20 6 6 8 23 26 24
10 GIF Sundsvall 20 6 5 9 22 30 23
11 Kalmar 20 6 4 10 22 25 22
12 Hammarby 20 5 7 8 23 27 22
13 Falkenbergs FF 20 4 4 12 21 37 16
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 20 3 6 11 12 26 15
-------------------------
15 Orebro 20 2 7 11 14 38 13
16 Atvidabergs FF 20 1 8 11 19 32 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation