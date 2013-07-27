July 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 27
Atvidabergs FF 1 Elfsborg Boras 1
Kalmar 2 Brommapojkarna 2
Osters IF 1 Mjallby AIF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 16 10 4 2 35 11 34
-------------------------
2 Malmo 16 9 5 2 31 18 32
3 AIK Stockholm 17 9 5 3 29 18 32
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 16 8 5 3 23 14 29
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 17 7 7 3 30 16 28
6 Kalmar 17 7 7 3 21 14 28
7 Atvidabergs FF 17 8 3 6 22 18 27
8 Mjallby AIF 17 7 4 6 29 24 25
9 IFK Norrkoping 16 6 4 6 24 25 22
10 Haecken 17 6 2 9 21 26 20
11 Djurgarden 16 4 4 8 12 27 16
12 Gefle 16 2 8 6 17 26 14
13 OEsters IF 17 3 5 9 14 25 14
-------------------------
14 Brommapojkarna 17 3 5 9 18 36 14
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 16 2 7 7 14 24 13
16 Syrianska FC 16 2 3 11 13 31 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 28
Gefle v Malmo (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v Helsingborg (1700)
Monday, July 29
Halmstad v Syrianska FC (1700)