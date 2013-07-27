July 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 27 Atvidabergs FF 1 Elfsborg Boras 1 Kalmar 2 Brommapojkarna 2 Osters IF 1 Mjallby AIF 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Helsingborg 16 10 4 2 35 11 34 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 16 9 5 2 31 18 32 3 AIK Stockholm 17 9 5 3 29 18 32 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 16 8 5 3 23 14 29 ------------------------- 5 Elfsborg Boras 17 7 7 3 30 16 28 6 Kalmar 17 7 7 3 21 14 28 7 Atvidabergs FF 17 8 3 6 22 18 27 8 Mjallby AIF 17 7 4 6 29 24 25 9 IFK Norrkoping 16 6 4 6 24 25 22 10 Haecken 17 6 2 9 21 26 20 11 Djurgarden 16 4 4 8 12 27 16 12 Gefle 16 2 8 6 17 26 14 13 OEsters IF 17 3 5 9 14 25 14 ------------------------- 14 Brommapojkarna 17 3 5 9 18 36 14 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 16 2 7 7 14 24 13 16 Syrianska FC 16 2 3 11 13 31 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 28 Gefle v Malmo (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Helsingborg (1700) Monday, July 29 Halmstad v Syrianska FC (1700)