June 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 1 Helsingborg 1 Falkenbergs FF 0 Elfsborg Boras 0 Malmo 1 Saturday, May 31 Halmstad 1 Kalmar 1 Mjallby AIF 1 Atvidabergs FF 0 Friday, May 30 Orebro 0 Djurgarden 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 12 9 2 1 22 9 29 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 12 7 2 3 18 10 23 2 Kalmar 12 6 5 1 18 10 23 ------------------------- 4 Haecken 11 6 2 3 24 15 20 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 11 5 4 2 19 17 19 6 IFK Gothenburg 11 4 6 1 15 9 18 7 Djurgarden 12 4 6 2 16 11 18 8 Atvidabergs FF 12 4 4 4 14 17 16 9 Helsingborg 12 4 2 6 12 14 14 10 Orebro 12 3 4 5 13 16 13 11 Falkenbergs FF 12 3 3 6 10 15 12 12 IFK Norrkoping 11 3 3 5 10 17 12 13 Mjallby AIF 12 3 2 7 11 20 11 ------------------------- 14 Gefle 11 1 6 4 13 15 9 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 12 2 3 7 12 22 9 16 Brommapojkarna 11 1 2 8 10 20 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, June 2 AIK Stockholm v Brommapojkarna (1700) IFK Norrkoping v Gefle (1700) Haecken v IFK Gothenburg (1705)