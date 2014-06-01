June 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 1
Helsingborg 1 Falkenbergs FF 0
Elfsborg Boras 0 Malmo 1
Saturday, May 31
Halmstad 1 Kalmar 1
Mjallby AIF 1 Atvidabergs FF 0
Friday, May 30
Orebro 0 Djurgarden 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 12 9 2 1 22 9 29
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 12 7 2 3 18 10 23
2 Kalmar 12 6 5 1 18 10 23
-------------------------
4 Haecken 11 6 2 3 24 15 20
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 11 5 4 2 19 17 19
6 IFK Gothenburg 11 4 6 1 15 9 18
7 Djurgarden 12 4 6 2 16 11 18
8 Atvidabergs FF 12 4 4 4 14 17 16
9 Helsingborg 12 4 2 6 12 14 14
10 Orebro 12 3 4 5 13 16 13
11 Falkenbergs FF 12 3 3 6 10 15 12
12 IFK Norrkoping 11 3 3 5 10 17 12
13 Mjallby AIF 12 3 2 7 11 20 11
-------------------------
14 Gefle 11 1 6 4 13 15 9
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 12 2 3 7 12 22 9
16 Brommapojkarna 11 1 2 8 10 20 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, June 2
AIK Stockholm v Brommapojkarna (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v Gefle (1700)
Haecken v IFK Gothenburg (1705)