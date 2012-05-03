May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings after the Swedish championship matches on Thursday Djurgarden 2 Orebro 1 Gefle 0 IFK Norrkoping 2 Mjallby AIF 2 Malmo 2 Wednesday, May 2 Ãtvidabergs FF 0 Haecken 3 Helsingborg 0 AIK Stockholm 0 IFK Gothenburg 2 GIF Sundsvall 0 Syrianska FC 1 Elfsborg Boras 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Elfsborg Boras 7 6 0 1 15 6 18 ------------------------- 2 Haecken 7 4 1 2 16 8 13 3 AIK Stockholm 7 3 4 0 6 3 13 ------------------------- 4 IFK Norrkoping 7 4 1 2 10 9 13 ------------------------- 5 IFK Gothenburg 7 3 2 2 11 9 11 6 Malmo 7 3 2 2 11 12 11 7 Mjallby AIF 7 2 4 1 11 10 10 8 Helsingborg 7 2 4 1 6 5 10 9 Atvidabergs FF 7 3 0 4 14 14 9 10 GIF Sundsvall 7 2 2 3 10 8 8 11 Djurgarden 7 2 2 3 10 11 8 12 Kalmar 6 2 1 3 6 7 7 13 GAIS Gothenborg 6 1 3 2 5 5 6 ------------------------- 14 Gefle 7 1 2 4 4 12 5 ------------------------- 15 Syrianska FC 7 1 1 5 5 15 4 16 Orebro 7 0 3 4 7 13 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 4 Kalmar v GAIS Gothenborg (1700) Saturday, May 5 GIF Sundsvall v Helsingborg (1400) Sunday, May 6 IFK Norrkoping v Syrianska FC (1300) Malmo v Ãtvidabergs FF (1530) Monday, May 7 GAIS Gothenborg v Mjallby AIF (1700) Orebro v Kalmar (1700) Elfsborg Boras v IFK Gothenburg (1705)