May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 10 AIK Stockholm 2 IFK Norrkoping 2 Haecken 2 Orebro 0 Falkenbergs FF 1 Halmstad 0 Saturday, May 9 Helsingborg 1 Gefle 2 Friday, May 8 Kalmar 0 IFK Gothenburg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Gothenburg 8 6 1 1 12 4 19 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 7 5 2 0 17 7 17 3 Elfsborg Boras 7 5 1 1 13 6 16 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 8 4 3 1 15 8 15 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 2 2 15 12 14 6 Djurgarden 7 4 1 2 14 7 13 7 Hammarby 7 3 2 2 10 10 11 7 Helsingborg 8 3 2 3 10 10 11 9 Haecken 8 3 2 3 8 8 11 10 Gefle 8 3 2 3 9 13 11 11 Falkenbergs FF 8 2 2 4 9 13 8 12 Kalmar 8 2 1 5 6 9 7 13 GIF Sundsvall 7 2 1 4 8 13 7 ------------------------- 14 Atvidabergs FF 7 1 1 5 9 12 4 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 8 1 1 6 4 13 4 16 Orebro 8 0 2 6 4 18 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 11 Atvidabergs FF v Djurgarden (1700) Hammarby v GIF Sundsvall (1700) Elfsborg Boras v Malmo (1705)