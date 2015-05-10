May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 10
AIK Stockholm 2 IFK Norrkoping 2
Haecken 2 Orebro 0
Falkenbergs FF 1 Halmstad 0
Saturday, May 9
Helsingborg 1 Gefle 2
Friday, May 8
Kalmar 0 IFK Gothenburg 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 8 6 1 1 12 4 19
-------------------------
2 Malmo 7 5 2 0 17 7 17
3 Elfsborg Boras 7 5 1 1 13 6 16
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 8 4 3 1 15 8 15
-------------------------
5 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 2 2 15 12 14
6 Djurgarden 7 4 1 2 14 7 13
7 Hammarby 7 3 2 2 10 10 11
7 Helsingborg 8 3 2 3 10 10 11
9 Haecken 8 3 2 3 8 8 11
10 Gefle 8 3 2 3 9 13 11
11 Falkenbergs FF 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
12 Kalmar 8 2 1 5 6 9 7
13 GIF Sundsvall 7 2 1 4 8 13 7
-------------------------
14 Atvidabergs FF 7 1 1 5 9 12 4
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 8 1 1 6 4 13 4
16 Orebro 8 0 2 6 4 18 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 11
Atvidabergs FF v Djurgarden (1700)
Hammarby v GIF Sundsvall (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v Malmo (1705)