April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 13
Syrianska FC 0 Osters IF 1
Friday, April 12
Brommapojkarna 1 IFK Norrkoping 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
3 OEsters IF 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
-------------------------
4 Helsingborg 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
6 Malmo 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
7 Brommapojkarna 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
8 Gefle 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 Elfsborg Boras 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
10 AIK Stockholm 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
10 Halmstad 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 Haecken 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
13 Syrianska FC 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
-------------------------
14 Mjallby AIF 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
15 Atvidabergs FF 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
16 Djurgarden 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 14
Atvidabergs FF v AIK Stockholm (1300)
Malmo v Kalmar (1300)
Haecken v Djurgarden (1530)
Gefle v Halmstad (1530)
Monday, April 15
Helsingborg v Mjallby AIF (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v IFK Gothenburg (1705)