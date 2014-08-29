Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 29
Helsingborg 1 Halmstad 4
Orebro 3 Brommapojkarna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 21 14 6 1 43 18 48
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 21 12 5 4 42 29 41
3 Elfsborg Boras 21 11 5 5 33 22 38
-------------------------
4 Haecken 21 10 5 6 38 25 35
-------------------------
5 IFK Gothenburg 21 8 10 3 35 24 34
6 Kalmar 21 9 7 5 29 26 34
7 Djurgarden 21 7 9 5 36 24 30
8 Orebro 22 7 7 8 31 33 28
9 Halmstad 22 7 6 9 30 38 27
10 Helsingborg 22 6 8 8 27 32 26
11 Atvidabergs FF 21 6 6 9 24 35 24
12 Gefle 21 5 8 8 24 26 23
13 Falkenbergs FF 21 6 5 10 26 33 23
-------------------------
14 IFK Norrkoping 21 5 6 10 22 37 21
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 21 5 3 13 21 35 18
16 Brommapojkarna 22 1 6 15 24 48 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 30
Haecken v Mjallby AIF (1400)
Gefle v Atvidabergs FF (1400)
Sunday, August 31
IFK Gothenburg v Kalmar (1300)
IFK Norrkoping v AIK Stockholm (1300)
Djurgarden v Malmo (1530)
Elfsborg Boras v Falkenbergs FF (1530)