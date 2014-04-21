Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 21 Atvidabergs FF 2 Gefle 2 Falkenbergs FF 2 Elfsborg Boras 3 Brommapojkarna 2 Orebro 2 Malmo 2 Djurgarden 2 Sunday, April 20 AIK Stockholm 1 IFK Norrkoping 2 Halmstad 2 Helsingborg 1 Kalmar 1 IFK Gothenburg 1 Mjallby AIF 1 Haecken 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 5 4 1 0 11 3 13 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 5 3 1 1 8 5 10 3 Haecken 5 3 0 2 12 8 9 ------------------------- 4 Kalmar 5 2 3 0 8 5 9 ------------------------- 5 Djurgarden 5 2 2 1 10 6 8 6 IFK Gothenburg 5 2 2 1 9 5 8 7 Orebro 5 2 2 1 7 6 8 8 IFK Norrkoping 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 9 Atvidabergs FF 5 2 2 1 8 10 8 10 AIK Stockholm 5 2 1 2 7 8 7 11 Gefle 5 1 2 2 8 7 5 12 Helsingborg 5 1 1 3 6 8 4 13 Halmstad 5 1 1 3 3 9 4 ------------------------- 14 Falkenbergs FF 5 1 0 4 4 11 3 ------------------------- 15 Brommapojkarna 5 0 2 3 4 9 2 16 Mjallby AIF 5 0 2 3 4 10 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)