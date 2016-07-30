July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 30 Gefle 0 Hammarby 2 GIF Sundsvall 1 IFK Norrkoping 2 Ostersunds FK 0 Elfsborg Boras 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 16 10 4 2 34 17 34 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 15 10 2 3 30 13 32 3 IFK Gothenburg 15 8 4 3 30 21 28 ------------------------- 4 Orebro 15 8 3 4 28 20 27 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 15 7 6 2 24 17 27 6 Elfsborg Boras 16 7 4 5 29 19 25 7 Haecken 15 7 2 6 29 20 23 8 GIF Sundsvall 16 6 4 6 25 24 22 9 OEstersunds FK 16 5 5 6 17 28 20 10 Kalmar 15 4 6 5 22 24 18 11 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 15 4 6 5 16 19 18 12 Helsingborg 15 5 3 7 20 31 18 13 Hammarby 16 4 5 7 28 32 17 ------------------------- 14 Djurgarden 15 5 0 10 19 23 15 ------------------------- 15 Falkenbergs FF 15 2 2 11 17 36 8 16 Gefle 16 2 2 12 13 37 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 31 Jonkopings Sodra IF v IFK Gothenburg (1300) AIK Stockholm v Falkenbergs FF (1530) Haecken v Helsingborg (1530) Monday, August 1 Kalmar v Djurgarden (1700) Orebro v Malmo (1700)