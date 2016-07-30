July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 30
Gefle 0 Hammarby 2
GIF Sundsvall 1 IFK Norrkoping 2
Ostersunds FK 0 Elfsborg Boras 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Norrkoping 16 10 4 2 34 17 34
-------------------------
2 Malmo 15 10 2 3 30 13 32
3 IFK Gothenburg 15 8 4 3 30 21 28
-------------------------
4 Orebro 15 8 3 4 28 20 27
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 15 7 6 2 24 17 27
6 Elfsborg Boras 16 7 4 5 29 19 25
7 Haecken 15 7 2 6 29 20 23
8 GIF Sundsvall 16 6 4 6 25 24 22
9 OEstersunds FK 16 5 5 6 17 28 20
10 Kalmar 15 4 6 5 22 24 18
11 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 15 4 6 5 16 19 18
12 Helsingborg 15 5 3 7 20 31 18
13 Hammarby 16 4 5 7 28 32 17
-------------------------
14 Djurgarden 15 5 0 10 19 23 15
-------------------------
15 Falkenbergs FF 15 2 2 11 17 36 8
16 Gefle 16 2 2 12 13 37 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 31
Jonkopings Sodra IF v IFK Gothenburg (1300)
AIK Stockholm v Falkenbergs FF (1530)
Haecken v Helsingborg (1530)
Monday, August 1
Kalmar v Djurgarden (1700)
Orebro v Malmo (1700)