April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 17
IFK Gothenburg 1 Kalmar 1
IFK Norrkoping 4 AIK Stockholm 1
Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Gefle 0
Saturday, April 16
Helsingborg 3 Falkenbergs FF 1
Friday, April 15
Ostersunds FK 2 Haecken 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Djurgarden 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 4 3 0 1 11 6 9
3 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 4 3 0 1 6 4 9
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 4 2 2 0 7 4 8
-------------------------
5 OEstersunds FK 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
6 Orebro 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
7 AIK Stockholm 4 1 2 1 7 8 5
8 Hammarby 3 1 1 1 7 6 4
9 GIF Sundsvall 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
10 Gefle 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
11 Kalmar 4 1 1 2 5 8 4
12 Helsingborg 4 1 1 2 6 10 4
13 Elfsborg Boras 3 1 0 2 7 6 3
-------------------------
14 Malmo 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
-------------------------
15 Haecken 4 1 0 3 4 6 3
16 Falkenbergs FF 4 0 0 4 2 12 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 18
GIF Sundsvall v Orebro (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v Malmo (1700)