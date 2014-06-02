June 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, June 2 AIK Stockholm 4 Brommapojkarna 2 Haecken 1 IFK Gothenburg 1 IFK Norrkoping 1 Gefle 0 Sunday, June 1 Helsingborg 1 Falkenbergs FF 0 Elfsborg Boras 0 Malmo 1 Saturday, May 31 Halmstad 1 Kalmar 1 Mjallby AIF 1 Atvidabergs FF 0 Friday, May 30 Orebro 0 Djurgarden 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 12 9 2 1 22 9 29 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 12 7 2 3 18 10 23 2 Kalmar 12 6 5 1 18 10 23 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 12 6 4 2 23 19 22 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 12 6 3 3 25 16 21 6 IFK Gothenburg 12 4 7 1 16 10 19 7 Djurgarden 12 4 6 2 16 11 18 8 Atvidabergs FF 12 4 4 4 14 17 16 9 IFK Norrkoping 12 4 3 5 11 17 15 10 Helsingborg 12 4 2 6 12 14 14 11 Orebro 12 3 4 5 13 16 13 12 Falkenbergs FF 12 3 3 6 10 15 12 13 Mjallby AIF 12 3 2 7 11 20 11 ------------------------- 14 Gefle 12 1 6 5 13 16 9 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 12 2 3 7 12 22 9 16 Brommapojkarna 12 1 2 9 12 24 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation