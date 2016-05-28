Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 28 AIK Stockholm 0 Orebro 0 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 GIF Sundsvall 1 Ostersunds FK 1 Malmo 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 12 9 0 3 27 11 27 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 11 7 2 2 26 13 23 3 Orebro 12 7 2 3 25 18 23 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 12 6 4 2 19 15 22 ------------------------- 5 GIF Sundsvall 12 5 4 3 20 15 19 6 IFK Gothenburg 11 5 3 3 20 17 18 7 Elfsborg Boras 11 5 1 5 21 15 16 8 Djurgarden 11 5 0 6 17 15 15 9 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 12 3 6 3 14 16 15 10 Helsingborg 11 4 3 4 15 22 15 11 OEstersunds FK 12 4 3 5 12 22 15 12 Haecken 11 4 1 6 20 17 13 13 Kalmar 11 3 4 4 16 17 13 ------------------------- 14 Hammarby 11 2 4 5 19 21 10 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 11 1 2 8 7 27 5 16 Falkenbergs FF 11 1 1 9 10 27 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 29 Falkenbergs FF v Kalmar (1300) Hammarby v Gefle (1300) Helsingborg v IFK Gothenburg (1300) Haecken v Djurgarden (1530) IFK Norrkoping v Elfsborg Boras (1530)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.