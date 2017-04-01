April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Halmstad 1 Ostersunds FK 0
IFK Gothenburg 1 Malmo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Halmstad 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
2 Malmo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
AFC Eskilstuna 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AIK Stockholm 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Haecken 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Djurgarden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GIF Sundsvall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hammarby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elfsborg Boras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IFK Norrkoping 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IK Sirius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Joenkoepings Soedra IF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kalmar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orebro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
16 OEstersunds FK 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
AIK Stockholm v Haecken (1300)
GIF Sundsvall v AFC Eskilstuna (1300)
IFK Norrkoping v Hammarby (1530)
Monday, April 3
Djurgarden v IK Sirius (1700)
Kalmar v Elfsborg Boras (1700)
Orebro v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700)