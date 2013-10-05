Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 5
Brommapojkarna 0 Atvidabergs FF 0
IFK Norrkoping 0 Kalmar 1
Friday, October 4
Mjallby AIF 2 AIK Stockholm 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 26 16 6 4 49 26 54
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 26 15 5 6 45 27 50
3 AIK Stockholm 27 14 7 6 45 31 49
-------------------------
4 Helsingborg 26 13 7 6 54 31 46
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 27 12 10 5 29 21 46
6 Elfsborg Boras 26 10 9 7 44 31 39
7 IFK Norrkoping 27 11 5 11 44 43 38
8 Atvidabergs FF 27 10 6 11 31 31 36
9 Djurgarden 26 10 6 10 32 40 36
10 Mjallby AIF 27 9 6 12 43 43 33
11 Haecken 26 9 5 12 32 36 32
12 Brommapojkarna 27 8 7 12 30 44 31
13 Gefle 26 5 12 9 27 38 27
-------------------------
14 OEsters IF 26 6 7 13 24 37 25
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 26 5 9 12 24 39 24
R16 Syrianska FC 26 2 5 19 20 55 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 6
Djurgarden v IFK Gothenburg (1300)
Osters IF v Gefle (1300)
Syrianska FC v Elfsborg Boras (1300)
Haecken v Malmo (1530)
Helsingborg v Halmstad (1530)