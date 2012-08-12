Aug 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 12
AIK Stockholm 3 Orebro 0
Helsingborg 7 Kalmar 2
Elfsborg Boras 4 Malmo 1
IFK Gothenburg 4 Mjallby AIF 2
IFK Norrkoping 1 Haecken 2
Saturday, August 11
GIF Sundsvall 2 GAIS Gothenborg 0
Syrianska FC 2 Atvidabergs FF 2
Friday, August 10
Gefle 0 Djurgarden 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 18 12 2 4 31 15 38
-------------------------
2 Malmo 19 10 5 4 33 24 35
3 Haecken 19 10 3 6 39 23 33
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 19 9 6 4 24 18 33
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 18 8 7 3 29 19 31
6 IFK Norrkoping 19 8 5 6 27 32 29
7 Atvidabergs FF 19 7 6 6 37 29 27
8 Djurgarden 19 5 11 3 23 21 26
9 GIF Sundsvall 19 6 6 7 24 22 24
10 IFK Gothenburg 19 5 9 5 25 27 24
11 Mjallby AIF 19 5 8 6 22 26 23
12 Kalmar 19 6 5 8 23 31 23
13 Syrianska FC 19 6 3 10 19 29 21
-------------------------
14 Gefle 19 3 7 9 14 26 16
-------------------------
15 GAIS Gothenborg 19 1 8 10 16 28 11
16 Orebro 19 2 5 12 16 32 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation