Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 1
Djurgarden 1 Elfsborg Boras 2
IFK Gothenburg 3 Atvidabergs FF 0
IFK Norrkoping 6 Syrianska FC 1
Kalmar 1 Halmstad 0
Mjallby AIF 1 Haecken 1
Osters IF 1 Malmo 1
Saturday, August 31
AIK Stockholm 3 Gefle 0
Friday, August 30
Helsingborg 4 Brommapojkarna 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 22 13 6 3 43 24 45
-------------------------
2 Helsingborg 22 13 5 4 49 22 44
3 AIK Stockholm 22 12 5 5 37 23 41
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 22 12 5 5 37 23 41
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 22 9 8 5 24 19 35
6 Elfsborg Boras 22 9 7 6 37 26 34
7 IFK Norrkoping 22 9 5 8 37 33 32
8 Mjallby AIF 22 8 5 9 37 35 29
9 Atvidabergs FF 22 8 5 9 25 26 29
10 Djurgarden 22 7 5 10 22 37 26
11 OEsters IF 22 6 7 9 22 28 25
12 Haecken 22 7 4 11 25 33 25
13 Gefle 22 4 10 8 25 35 22
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 22 4 9 9 20 31 21
-------------------------
15 Brommapojkarna 22 5 6 11 26 42 21
16 Syrianska FC 22 2 4 16 16 45 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation