Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, October 26 Malmo 3 Djurgarden 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 28 16 7 5 48 30 55 ------------------------- 2 Haecken 27 16 5 6 63 32 53 3 Elfsborg Boras 27 16 4 7 42 26 52 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 27 14 8 5 37 25 50 ------------------------- 5 Helsingborg 27 11 10 6 45 30 43 6 IFK Norrkoping 27 12 7 8 42 42 43 7 Djurgarden 28 8 12 8 36 38 36 8 IFK Gothenburg 27 8 12 7 35 38 36 9 Atvidabergs FF 27 9 7 11 45 45 34 10 Kalmar 27 9 7 11 34 39 34 11 Mjallby AIF 27 8 9 10 30 34 33 12 Gefle 27 8 8 11 21 31 32 13 Syrianska FC 27 8 5 14 30 43 29 ------------------------- 14 GIF Sundsvall 27 6 10 11 32 38 28 ------------------------- R15 Orebro 27 3 8 16 26 45 17 R16 GAIS Gothenborg 27 1 9 17 21 51 12 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 27 Haecken v Kalmar (1200) Sunday, October 28 AIK Stockholm v Syrianska FC (1200) GAIS Gothenborg v Helsingborg (1400) GIF Sundsvall v IFK Norrkoping (1400) Orebro v IFK Gothenburg (1400) Atvidabergs FF v Mjallby AIF (1630) Monday, October 29 Elfsborg Boras v Gefle (1805)