Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 26
Malmo 3 Djurgarden 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 28 16 7 5 48 30 55
-------------------------
2 Haecken 27 16 5 6 63 32 53
3 Elfsborg Boras 27 16 4 7 42 26 52
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 27 14 8 5 37 25 50
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 27 11 10 6 45 30 43
6 IFK Norrkoping 27 12 7 8 42 42 43
7 Djurgarden 28 8 12 8 36 38 36
8 IFK Gothenburg 27 8 12 7 35 38 36
9 Atvidabergs FF 27 9 7 11 45 45 34
10 Kalmar 27 9 7 11 34 39 34
11 Mjallby AIF 27 8 9 10 30 34 33
12 Gefle 27 8 8 11 21 31 32
13 Syrianska FC 27 8 5 14 30 43 29
-------------------------
14 GIF Sundsvall 27 6 10 11 32 38 28
-------------------------
R15 Orebro 27 3 8 16 26 45 17
R16 GAIS Gothenborg 27 1 9 17 21 51 12
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 27
Haecken v Kalmar (1200)
Sunday, October 28
AIK Stockholm v Syrianska FC (1200)
GAIS Gothenborg v Helsingborg (1400)
GIF Sundsvall v IFK Norrkoping (1400)
Orebro v IFK Gothenburg (1400)
Atvidabergs FF v Mjallby AIF (1630)
Monday, October 29
Elfsborg Boras v Gefle (1805)