May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 11 Atvidabergs FF 2 Djurgarden 3 Hammarby 1 GIF Sundsvall 2 Elfsborg Boras 2 Malmo 2 Sunday, May 10 AIK Stockholm 2 IFK Norrkoping 2 Haecken 2 Orebro 0 Falkenbergs FF 1 Halmstad 0 Saturday, May 9 Helsingborg 1 Gefle 2 Friday, May 8 Kalmar 0 IFK Gothenburg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Gothenburg 8 6 1 1 12 4 19 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 8 5 3 0 19 9 18 3 Elfsborg Boras 8 5 2 1 15 8 17 ------------------------- 4 Djurgarden 8 5 1 2 17 9 16 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 8 4 3 1 15 8 15 6 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 2 2 15 12 14 7 Helsingborg 8 3 2 3 10 10 11 8 Haecken 8 3 2 3 8 8 11 9 Hammarby 8 3 2 3 11 12 11 10 Gefle 8 3 2 3 9 13 11 11 GIF Sundsvall 8 3 1 4 10 14 10 12 Falkenbergs FF 8 2 2 4 9 13 8 13 Kalmar 8 2 1 5 6 9 7 ------------------------- 14 Atvidabergs FF 8 1 1 6 11 15 4 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 8 1 1 6 4 13 4 16 Orebro 8 0 2 6 4 18 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation