May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 11
Atvidabergs FF 2 Djurgarden 3
Hammarby 1 GIF Sundsvall 2
Elfsborg Boras 2 Malmo 2
Sunday, May 10
AIK Stockholm 2 IFK Norrkoping 2
Haecken 2 Orebro 0
Falkenbergs FF 1 Halmstad 0
Saturday, May 9
Helsingborg 1 Gefle 2
Friday, May 8
Kalmar 0 IFK Gothenburg 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 8 6 1 1 12 4 19
-------------------------
2 Malmo 8 5 3 0 19 9 18
3 Elfsborg Boras 8 5 2 1 15 8 17
-------------------------
4 Djurgarden 8 5 1 2 17 9 16
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 8 4 3 1 15 8 15
6 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 2 2 15 12 14
7 Helsingborg 8 3 2 3 10 10 11
8 Haecken 8 3 2 3 8 8 11
9 Hammarby 8 3 2 3 11 12 11
10 Gefle 8 3 2 3 9 13 11
11 GIF Sundsvall 8 3 1 4 10 14 10
12 Falkenbergs FF 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
13 Kalmar 8 2 1 5 6 9 7
-------------------------
14 Atvidabergs FF 8 1 1 6 11 15 4
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 8 1 1 6 4 13 4
16 Orebro 8 0 2 6 4 18 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation