April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 14
Atvidabergs FF 1 AIK Stockholm 0
Haecken 4 Djurgarden 0
Gefle 2 Halmstad 0
Malmo 1 Kalmar 0
Saturday, April 13
Syrianska FC 0 Osters IF 1
Friday, April 12
Brommapojkarna 1 IFK Norrkoping 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
3 Gefle 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
-------------------------
4 IFK Norrkoping 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
-------------------------
5 OEsters IF 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
6 Helsingborg 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
7 Kalmar 3 1 1 1 3 1 4
8 Haecken 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
9 Brommapojkarna 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
10 Atvidabergs FF 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
11 Elfsborg Boras 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
12 AIK Stockholm 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
13 Halmstad 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
-------------------------
14 Syrianska FC 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Djurgarden 2 0 0 2 0 7 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 15
Helsingborg v Mjallby AIF (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v IFK Gothenburg (1705)