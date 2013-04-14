April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 14 Atvidabergs FF 1 AIK Stockholm 0 Haecken 4 Djurgarden 0 Gefle 2 Halmstad 0 Malmo 1 Kalmar 0 Saturday, April 13 Syrianska FC 0 Osters IF 1 Friday, April 12 Brommapojkarna 1 IFK Norrkoping 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 ------------------------- 2 IFK Gothenburg 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 3 Gefle 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 ------------------------- 4 IFK Norrkoping 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 ------------------------- 5 OEsters IF 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 6 Helsingborg 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 7 Kalmar 3 1 1 1 3 1 4 8 Haecken 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 9 Brommapojkarna 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 10 Atvidabergs FF 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 11 Elfsborg Boras 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 12 AIK Stockholm 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 13 Halmstad 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 ------------------------- 14 Syrianska FC 3 0 1 2 0 4 1 ------------------------- 15 Mjallby AIF 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 Djurgarden 2 0 0 2 0 7 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 15 Helsingborg v Mjallby AIF (1700) Elfsborg Boras v IFK Gothenburg (1705)