Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
Halmstad 0 Malmo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 25 16 6 3 42 14 54
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 25 16 6 3 48 27 54
3 AIK Stockholm 25 16 6 3 49 29 54
-------------------------
4 Malmo 26 13 9 4 49 30 48
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 25 13 7 5 46 30 46
6 Djurgarden 25 11 7 7 39 31 40
7 Haecken 25 9 6 10 32 31 33
8 Gefle 25 9 5 11 28 40 32
9 Helsingborg 25 9 3 13 33 37 30
10 Hammarby 25 6 9 10 29 32 27
11 Kalmar 25 7 6 12 25 31 27
12 GIF Sundsvall 25 7 5 13 25 40 26
13 Orebro 25 6 8 11 26 43 26
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 25 6 4 15 28 46 22
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 26 3 8 15 17 38 17
16 Atvidabergs FF 25 2 9 14 21 38 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 27
Falkenbergs FF v Haecken (1300)
Hammarby v AIK Stockholm (1300)
Gefle v IFK Norrkoping (1530)
Monday, September 28
Djurgarden v Helsingborg (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v Atvidabergs FF (1700)
Orebro v Kalmar (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v GIF Sundsvall (1705)