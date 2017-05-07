May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 7 IFK Gothenburg 3 Kalmar 0 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 AFC Eskilstuna 0 Orebro 0 Djurgarden 4 Ostersunds FK 2 Hammarby 1 Saturday, May 6 Halmstad 0 AIK Stockholm 1 Friday, May 5 Haecken 2 IK Sirius 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 6 4 2 0 11 4 14 ------------------------- 2 Djurgarden 7 3 2 2 13 8 11 3 IK Sirius 7 3 2 2 10 6 11 ------------------------- 4 OEstersunds FK 7 3 2 2 12 10 11 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 7 3 2 2 6 5 11 6 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 7 3 2 2 10 10 11 7 Haecken 7 2 4 1 9 5 10 8 IFK Norrkoping 6 3 1 2 10 8 10 9 IFK Gothenburg 7 2 4 1 9 8 10 10 Hammarby 7 2 3 2 10 7 9 11 Elfsborg Boras 6 2 2 2 14 11 8 12 Orebro 7 2 2 3 7 13 8 13 GIF Sundsvall 6 1 3 2 5 6 6 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 7 1 2 4 3 9 5 ------------------------- 15 Kalmar 7 1 2 4 5 15 5 16 AFC Eskilstuna 7 0 3 4 5 14 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 8 Elfsborg Boras v Malmo (1700) IFK Norrkoping v GIF Sundsvall (1700)