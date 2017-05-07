May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 7
IFK Gothenburg 3 Kalmar 0
Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 AFC Eskilstuna 0
Orebro 0 Djurgarden 4
Ostersunds FK 2 Hammarby 1
Saturday, May 6
Halmstad 0 AIK Stockholm 1
Friday, May 5
Haecken 2 IK Sirius 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 6 4 2 0 11 4 14
-------------------------
2 Djurgarden 7 3 2 2 13 8 11
3 IK Sirius 7 3 2 2 10 6 11
-------------------------
4 OEstersunds FK 7 3 2 2 12 10 11
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 7 3 2 2 6 5 11
6 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 7 3 2 2 10 10 11
7 Haecken 7 2 4 1 9 5 10
8 IFK Norrkoping 6 3 1 2 10 8 10
9 IFK Gothenburg 7 2 4 1 9 8 10
10 Hammarby 7 2 3 2 10 7 9
11 Elfsborg Boras 6 2 2 2 14 11 8
12 Orebro 7 2 2 3 7 13 8
13 GIF Sundsvall 6 1 3 2 5 6 6
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 7 1 2 4 3 9 5
-------------------------
15 Kalmar 7 1 2 4 5 15 5
16 AFC Eskilstuna 7 0 3 4 5 14 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 8
Elfsborg Boras v Malmo (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v GIF Sundsvall (1700)