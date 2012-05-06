May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swedish championship on Sunday.
IFK Norrkoping 1 Syrianska FC 4
Malmo 2 Atvidabergs FF 1
Saturday, May 5
GIF Sundsvall 0 Helsingborg 1
Friday, May 4
Kalmar 2 GAIS Gothenborg 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 7 6 0 1 15 6 18
-------------------------
2 Malmo 8 4 2 2 13 13 14
3 Haecken 7 4 1 2 16 8 13
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 7 3 4 0 6 3 13
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 8 3 4 1 7 5 13
6 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 1 3 11 13 13
7 IFK Gothenburg 7 3 2 2 11 9 11
8 Mjallby AIF 7 2 4 1 11 10 10
9 Atvidabergs FF 8 3 0 5 15 16 9
10 GIF Sundsvall 8 2 2 4 10 9 8
11 Djurgarden 7 2 2 3 10 11 8
12 Kalmar 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
13 GAIS Gothenborg 7 1 4 2 7 7 7
-------------------------
14 Syrianska FC 8 2 1 5 9 16 7
-------------------------
15 Gefle 7 1 2 4 4 12 5
16 Orebro 7 0 3 4 7 13 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 7
GAIS Gothenborg v Mjallby AIF (1700)
Orebro v Kalmar (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v IFK Gothenburg (1705)