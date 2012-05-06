May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship on Sunday. IFK Norrkoping 1 Syrianska FC 4 Malmo 2 Atvidabergs FF 1 Saturday, May 5 GIF Sundsvall 0 Helsingborg 1 Friday, May 4 Kalmar 2 GAIS Gothenborg 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Elfsborg Boras 7 6 0 1 15 6 18 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 8 4 2 2 13 13 14 3 Haecken 7 4 1 2 16 8 13 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 7 3 4 0 6 3 13 ------------------------- 5 Helsingborg 8 3 4 1 7 5 13 6 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 1 3 11 13 13 7 IFK Gothenburg 7 3 2 2 11 9 11 8 Mjallby AIF 7 2 4 1 11 10 10 9 Atvidabergs FF 8 3 0 5 15 16 9 10 GIF Sundsvall 8 2 2 4 10 9 8 11 Djurgarden 7 2 2 3 10 11 8 12 Kalmar 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 13 GAIS Gothenborg 7 1 4 2 7 7 7 ------------------------- 14 Syrianska FC 8 2 1 5 9 16 7 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 7 1 2 4 4 12 5 16 Orebro 7 0 3 4 7 13 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 7 GAIS Gothenborg v Mjallby AIF (1700) Orebro v Kalmar (1700) Elfsborg Boras v IFK Gothenburg (1705)