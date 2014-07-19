July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 19 Gefle 2 Halmstad 0 Kalmar 1 Malmo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 15 10 4 1 27 11 34 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 14 8 4 2 29 19 28 3 Kalmar 15 7 6 2 21 15 27 ------------------------- 4 Elfsborg Boras 14 7 4 3 21 13 25 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 14 7 3 4 29 18 24 6 IFK Gothenburg 14 5 8 1 24 14 23 7 Djurgarden 14 5 7 2 22 15 22 8 Gefle 15 3 7 5 17 17 16 9 IFK Norrkoping 14 4 4 6 16 24 16 10 Atvidabergs FF 14 4 4 6 14 23 16 11 Helsingborg 14 4 3 7 15 21 15 12 Falkenbergs FF 14 3 5 6 12 17 14 13 Orebro 14 3 5 6 16 22 14 ------------------------- 14 Mjallby AIF 14 3 3 8 13 23 12 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 15 2 5 8 15 27 11 16 Brommapojkarna 14 1 4 9 15 27 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 20 Falkenbergs FF v AIK Stockholm (1300) IFK Gothenburg v Mjallby AIF (1300) Atvidabergs FF v Brommapojkarna (1530) IFK Norrkoping v Elfsborg Boras (1530) Orebro v Helsingborg (1530) Monday, July 21 Djurgarden v Haecken (1705)