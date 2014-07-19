July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 19
Gefle 2 Halmstad 0
Kalmar 1 Malmo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 15 10 4 1 27 11 34
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 14 8 4 2 29 19 28
3 Kalmar 15 7 6 2 21 15 27
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 14 7 4 3 21 13 25
-------------------------
5 Haecken 14 7 3 4 29 18 24
6 IFK Gothenburg 14 5 8 1 24 14 23
7 Djurgarden 14 5 7 2 22 15 22
8 Gefle 15 3 7 5 17 17 16
9 IFK Norrkoping 14 4 4 6 16 24 16
10 Atvidabergs FF 14 4 4 6 14 23 16
11 Helsingborg 14 4 3 7 15 21 15
12 Falkenbergs FF 14 3 5 6 12 17 14
13 Orebro 14 3 5 6 16 22 14
-------------------------
14 Mjallby AIF 14 3 3 8 13 23 12
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 15 2 5 8 15 27 11
16 Brommapojkarna 14 1 4 9 15 27 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 20
Falkenbergs FF v AIK Stockholm (1300)
IFK Gothenburg v Mjallby AIF (1300)
Atvidabergs FF v Brommapojkarna (1530)
IFK Norrkoping v Elfsborg Boras (1530)
Orebro v Helsingborg (1530)
Monday, July 21
Djurgarden v Haecken (1705)