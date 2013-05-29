May 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 29 Malmo 1 Helsingborg 1 Tuesday, May 28 Syrianska FC 2 Gefle 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Helsingborg 10 7 2 1 25 7 23 ------------------------- 2 IFK Gothenburg 10 6 3 1 15 6 21 3 Elfsborg Boras 10 5 4 1 20 9 19 ------------------------- 4 Malmo 10 4 5 1 15 10 17 ------------------------- 5 Kalmar 10 4 4 2 12 8 16 6 Mjallby AIF 10 5 1 4 18 15 16 7 Atvidabergs FF 10 4 2 4 13 9 14 8 IFK Norrkoping 10 4 2 4 15 17 14 9 Haecken 10 4 2 4 14 16 14 10 AIK Stockholm 10 3 4 3 15 14 13 11 Gefle 11 2 4 5 13 20 10 12 Brommapojkarna 10 2 3 5 11 20 9 13 Syrianska FC 11 2 3 6 8 18 9 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 10 1 5 4 8 12 8 ------------------------- 15 OEsters IF 10 2 2 6 10 16 8 16 Djurgarden 10 2 2 6 7 22 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 30 Djurgarden v Kalmar (1700) IFK Norrkoping v AIK Stockholm (1705) Friday, May 31 Osters IF v IFK Gothenburg (1700) Saturday, June 1 Brommapojkarna v Malmo (1100) Haecken v Elfsborg Boras (1400) Helsingborg v Atvidabergs FF (1400) Mjallby AIF v Halmstad (1400)