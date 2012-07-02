July 2 July 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 2
Helsingborg 4 Gefle 1
Malmo 4 AIK Stockholm 0
Saturday, June 30
Atvidabergs FF 5 Elfsborg Boras 1
Haecken 1 GIF Sundsvall 2
Kalmar 3 Syrianska FC 0
Mjallby AIF 0 IFK Norrkoping 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 13 10 0 3 23 12 30
-------------------------
2 Malmo 13 7 4 2 24 16 25
3 Helsingborg 13 5 6 2 16 13 21
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 13 5 6 2 15 13 21
-------------------------
5 Haecken 13 6 2 5 29 16 20
6 Atvidabergs FF 13 6 2 5 27 20 20
7 IFK Norrkoping 13 6 2 5 20 26 20
8 GIF Sundsvall 13 4 4 5 15 15 16
9 Mjallby AIF 13 3 7 3 17 18 16
10 Kalmar 13 4 4 5 15 16 16
11 Syrianska FC 13 5 1 7 14 21 16
12 IFK Gothenburg 12 3 6 3 16 15 15
13 Djurgarden 12 2 7 3 15 16 13
-------------------------
14 Gefle 13 2 5 6 8 21 11
-------------------------
15 GAIS Gothenborg 12 1 6 5 11 15 9
16 Orebro 12 0 4 8 10 22 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, July 3
Djurgarden v IFK Gothenburg (1700)
Thursday, July 5
GAIS Gothenborg v Orebro (1700)
(Editing by John Mehaffey)