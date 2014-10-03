Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 3
Helsingborg 4 Kalmar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 26 16 8 2 52 25 56
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 26 12 11 3 47 28 47
3 Elfsborg Boras 26 13 7 6 36 24 46
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 26 13 6 7 48 37 45
-------------------------
5 Haecken 26 12 7 7 50 34 43
6 Djurgarden 26 10 9 7 44 27 39
7 Helsingborg 27 10 9 8 40 37 39
8 Orebro 26 10 7 9 41 39 37
9 Kalmar 27 9 8 10 32 41 35
10 Atvidabergs FF 26 9 7 10 31 39 34
11 Halmstad 26 9 6 11 35 41 33
12 Mjallby AIF 26 8 4 14 27 41 28
13 Gefle 26 6 8 12 28 35 26
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 26 7 5 14 32 43 26
-------------------------
15 IFK Norrkoping 26 6 8 12 31 48 26
R16 Brommapojkarna 26 1 6 19 27 62 9
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 4
Djurgarden v Gefle (1400)
Mjallby AIF v Brommapojkarna (1400)
Sunday, October 5
Halmstad v Atvidabergs FF (1300)
IFK Norrkoping v IFK Gothenburg (1300)
Orebro v Elfsborg Boras (1300)
AIK Stockholm v Malmo (1530)
Haecken v Falkenbergs FF (1530)