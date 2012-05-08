May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship on Tuesday. AIK Stockholm 1 Djurgarden 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Elfsborg Boras 8 7 0 1 16 6 21 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 8 3 5 0 7 4 14 3 Malmo 8 4 2 2 13 13 14 ------------------------- 4 Haecken 7 4 1 2 16 8 13 ------------------------- 5 Helsingborg 8 3 4 1 7 5 13 6 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 1 3 11 13 13 7 Mjallby AIF 8 2 5 1 13 12 11 8 IFK Gothenburg 8 3 2 3 11 10 11 9 Kalmar 8 3 2 3 9 9 11 10 Atvidabergs FF 8 3 0 5 15 16 9 11 Djurgarden 8 2 3 3 11 12 9 12 GIF Sundsvall 8 2 2 4 10 9 8 13 GAIS Gothenborg 8 1 5 2 9 9 8 ------------------------- 14 Syrianska FC 8 2 1 5 9 16 7 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 7 1 2 4 4 12 5 16 Orebro 8 0 3 5 7 14 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 10 Haecken v Gefle (1700) Malmo v Helsingborg (1700) Friday, May 11 Syrianska FC v GAIS Gothenborg (1700) Saturday, May 12 Djurgarden v Ãtvidabergs FF (1400) Kalmar v Mjallby AIF (1400) Sunday, May 13 IFK Norrkoping v Orebro (1300) Helsingborg v Haecken (1530) Elfsborg Boras v AIK Stockholm (1530) Monday, May 14 Gefle v GIF Sundsvall (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Malmo (1705)