April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, April 18
Djurgarden 1 Brommapojkarna 1
IFK Gothenburg 2 Syrianska FC 0
IFK Norrkoping 1 Helsingborg 4
Kalmar 1 Elfsborg Boras 1
Mjallby AIF 1 Gefle 0
Wednesday, April 17
AIK Stockholm 0 Malmo 1
Halmstad 0 Atvidabergs FF 0
Osters IF 2 Haecken 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 4 3 1 0 7 0 10
-------------------------
2 Malmo 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
3 OEsters IF 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
-------------------------
4 Helsingborg 4 2 1 1 9 4 7
-------------------------
5 Mjallby AIF 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
6 Gefle 4 2 0 2 4 3 6
7 IFK Norrkoping 4 2 0 2 5 7 6
8 Kalmar 4 1 2 1 4 2 5
9 Brommapojkarna 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
10 Elfsborg Boras 4 0 4 0 4 4 4
11 Haecken 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
12 Atvidabergs FF 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
13 Halmstad 4 0 3 1 2 4 3
-------------------------
14 AIK Stockholm 4 0 2 2 2 4 2
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 4 0 1 3 0 6 1
16 Djurgarden 3 0 1 2 1 8 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 21
Atvidabergs FF v IFK Gothenburg (1300)
Halmstad v Kalmar (1300)
Haecken v Mjallby AIF (1530)
Brommapojkarna v Helsingborg (1530)
Monday, April 22
Gefle v AIK Stockholm (1700)
Malmo v Osters IF (1700)
Syrianska FC v IFK Norrkoping (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v Djurgarden (1705)