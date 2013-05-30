May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Thursday Thursday, May 30 Djurgarden 1 Kalmar 0 IFK Norrkoping 0 AIK Stockholm 1 Wednesday, May 29 Malmo 1 Helsingborg 1 Tuesday, May 28 Syrianska FC 2 Gefle 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Helsingborg 10 7 2 1 25 7 23 ------------------------- 2 IFK Gothenburg 10 6 3 1 15 6 21 3 Elfsborg Boras 10 5 4 1 20 9 19 ------------------------- 4 Malmo 10 4 5 1 15 10 17 ------------------------- 5 Mjallby AIF 10 5 1 4 18 15 16 6 Kalmar 11 4 4 3 12 9 16 7 AIK Stockholm 11 4 4 3 16 14 16 8 Atvidabergs FF 10 4 2 4 13 9 14 9 Haecken 10 4 2 4 14 16 14 10 IFK Norrkoping 11 4 2 5 15 18 14 11 Djurgarden 11 3 2 6 8 22 11 12 Gefle 11 2 4 5 13 20 10 13 Brommapojkarna 10 2 3 5 11 20 9 ------------------------- 14 Syrianska FC 11 2 3 6 8 18 9 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 10 1 5 4 8 12 8 16 OEsters IF 10 2 2 6 10 16 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 31 Osters IF v IFK Gothenburg (1700) Saturday, June 1 Brommapojkarna v Malmo (1100) Haecken v Elfsborg Boras (1400) Helsingborg v Atvidabergs FF (1400) Mjallby AIF v Halmstad (1400)