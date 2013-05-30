May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 30
Djurgarden 1 Kalmar 0
IFK Norrkoping 0 AIK Stockholm 1
Wednesday, May 29
Malmo 1 Helsingborg 1
Tuesday, May 28
Syrianska FC 2 Gefle 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 10 7 2 1 25 7 23
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 10 6 3 1 15 6 21
3 Elfsborg Boras 10 5 4 1 20 9 19
-------------------------
4 Malmo 10 4 5 1 15 10 17
-------------------------
5 Mjallby AIF 10 5 1 4 18 15 16
6 Kalmar 11 4 4 3 12 9 16
7 AIK Stockholm 11 4 4 3 16 14 16
8 Atvidabergs FF 10 4 2 4 13 9 14
9 Haecken 10 4 2 4 14 16 14
10 IFK Norrkoping 11 4 2 5 15 18 14
11 Djurgarden 11 3 2 6 8 22 11
12 Gefle 11 2 4 5 13 20 10
13 Brommapojkarna 10 2 3 5 11 20 9
-------------------------
14 Syrianska FC 11 2 3 6 8 18 9
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 10 1 5 4 8 12 8
16 OEsters IF 10 2 2 6 10 16 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, May 31
Osters IF v IFK Gothenburg (1700)
Saturday, June 1
Brommapojkarna v Malmo (1100)
Haecken v Elfsborg Boras (1400)
Helsingborg v Atvidabergs FF (1400)
Mjallby AIF v Halmstad (1400)