Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, September 21 Djurgarden 0 Haecken 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Haecken 23 14 3 6 53 27 45 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 22 14 2 6 37 22 44 3 Malmo 22 12 6 4 37 25 42 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 22 12 6 4 30 19 42 ------------------------- 5 Helsingborg 22 9 7 6 36 26 34 6 IFK Norrkoping 22 9 6 7 30 35 33 7 Djurgarden 23 7 11 5 29 30 32 8 Kalmar 22 8 5 9 29 34 29 9 Atvidabergs FF 22 7 7 8 40 36 28 10 IFK Gothenburg 22 6 10 6 30 34 28 11 Mjallby AIF 22 6 9 7 27 29 27 12 GIF Sundsvall 22 6 7 9 27 31 25 13 Syrianska FC 22 7 3 12 22 32 24 ------------------------- 14 Gefle 22 5 7 10 17 29 22 ------------------------- 15 Orebro 22 3 5 14 21 38 14 16 GAIS Gothenborg 22 1 8 13 17 35 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 22 Syrianska FC v Orebro (1400) Sunday, September 23 Gefle v Mjallby AIF (1300) Elfsborg Boras v GIF Sundsvall (1300) IFK Norrkoping v AIK Stockholm (1530) Kalmar v Atvidabergs FF (1530) Monday, September 24 IFK Gothenburg v GAIS Gothenborg (1630) Helsingborg v Malmo (1845)