July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 5
Haecken 3 Helsingborg 2
Falkenbergs FF 2 Elfsborg Boras 2
GIF Sundsvall 2 IFK Gothenburg 2
Kalmar 0 AIK Stockholm 0
Saturday, July 4
Atvidabergs FF 0 Halmstad 0
Djurgarden 2 Orebro 0
IFK Norrkoping 3 Malmo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 14 10 3 1 21 7 33
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 14 9 3 2 25 15 30
3 Elfsborg Boras 14 8 4 2 28 16 28
-------------------------
4 Djurgarden 14 7 5 2 26 15 26
-------------------------
5 Malmo 14 7 4 3 27 19 25
6 AIK Stockholm 14 6 6 2 24 17 24
7 Haecken 14 5 4 5 15 15 19
8 Helsingborg 14 5 3 6 18 18 18
9 Gefle 13 5 2 6 16 22 17
10 Kalmar 14 4 4 6 15 16 16
11 Hammarby 13 3 4 6 15 19 13
12 Falkenbergs FF 14 3 4 7 18 25 13
13 GIF Sundsvall 14 3 4 7 15 23 13
-------------------------
14 Orebro 14 2 5 7 10 24 11
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 14 2 4 8 11 21 10
16 Atvidabergs FF 14 1 3 10 14 26 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 6
Gefle v Hammarby (1705)