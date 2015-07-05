July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 5 Haecken 3 Helsingborg 2 Falkenbergs FF 2 Elfsborg Boras 2 GIF Sundsvall 2 IFK Gothenburg 2 Kalmar 0 AIK Stockholm 0 Saturday, July 4 Atvidabergs FF 0 Halmstad 0 Djurgarden 2 Orebro 0 IFK Norrkoping 3 Malmo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Gothenburg 14 10 3 1 21 7 33 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 14 9 3 2 25 15 30 3 Elfsborg Boras 14 8 4 2 28 16 28 ------------------------- 4 Djurgarden 14 7 5 2 26 15 26 ------------------------- 5 Malmo 14 7 4 3 27 19 25 6 AIK Stockholm 14 6 6 2 24 17 24 7 Haecken 14 5 4 5 15 15 19 8 Helsingborg 14 5 3 6 18 18 18 9 Gefle 13 5 2 6 16 22 17 10 Kalmar 14 4 4 6 15 16 16 11 Hammarby 13 3 4 6 15 19 13 12 Falkenbergs FF 14 3 4 7 18 25 13 13 GIF Sundsvall 14 3 4 7 15 23 13 ------------------------- 14 Orebro 14 2 5 7 10 24 11 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 14 2 4 8 11 21 10 16 Atvidabergs FF 14 1 3 10 14 26 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 6 Gefle v Hammarby (1705)