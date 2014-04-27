April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 27
Haecken 2 AIK Stockholm 2
Djurgarden 3 Brommapojkarna 2
Helsingborg 3 Mjallby AIF 1
Friday, April 25
IFK Gothenburg 1 Falkenbergs FF 0
Orebro 3 Atvidabergs FF 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 5 4 1 0 11 3 13
-------------------------
2 Djurgarden 6 3 2 1 13 8 11
3 IFK Gothenburg 6 3 2 1 10 5 11
-------------------------
4 Orebro 6 3 2 1 10 8 11
-------------------------
5 Haecken 6 3 1 2 14 10 10
6 Elfsborg Boras 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
7 Kalmar 5 2 3 0 8 5 9
8 IFK Norrkoping 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
9 AIK Stockholm 6 2 2 2 9 10 8
10 Atvidabergs FF 6 2 2 2 10 13 8
11 Helsingborg 6 2 1 3 9 9 7
12 Gefle 5 1 2 2 8 7 5
13 Halmstad 5 1 1 3 3 9 4
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 6 1 0 5 4 12 3
-------------------------
15 Brommapojkarna 6 0 2 4 6 12 2
16 Mjallby AIF 6 0 2 4 5 13 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 28
Gefle v Kalmar (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v Halmstad (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v Malmo (1705)