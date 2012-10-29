Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, October 29 Elfsborg Boras 2 Gefle 0 Sunday, October 28 AIK Stockholm 1 Syrianska FC 1 Atvidabergs FF 0 Mjallby AIF 0 GAIS Gothenborg 1 Helsingborg 3 GIF Sundsvall 0 IFK Norrkoping 4 Orebro 1 IFK Gothenburg 0 Saturday, October 27 Haecken 1 Kalmar 2 Friday, October 26 Malmo 3 Djurgarden 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 28 16 7 5 48 30 55 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 28 17 4 7 44 26 55 3 Haecken 28 16 5 7 64 34 53 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 28 14 9 5 38 26 51 ------------------------- 5 Helsingborg 28 12 10 6 48 31 46 6 IFK Norrkoping 28 13 7 8 46 42 46 7 Kalmar 28 10 7 11 36 40 37 8 Djurgarden 28 8 12 8 36 38 36 9 IFK Gothenburg 28 8 12 8 35 39 36 10 Atvidabergs FF 28 9 8 11 45 45 35 11 Mjallby AIF 28 8 10 10 30 34 34 12 Gefle 28 8 8 12 21 33 32 13 Syrianska FC 28 8 6 14 31 44 30 ------------------------- 14 GIF Sundsvall 28 6 10 12 32 42 28 ------------------------- R15 Orebro 28 4 8 16 27 45 20 R16 GAIS Gothenborg 28 1 9 18 22 54 12 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation