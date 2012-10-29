Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 29
Elfsborg Boras 2 Gefle 0
Sunday, October 28
AIK Stockholm 1 Syrianska FC 1
Atvidabergs FF 0 Mjallby AIF 0
GAIS Gothenborg 1 Helsingborg 3
GIF Sundsvall 0 IFK Norrkoping 4
Orebro 1 IFK Gothenburg 0
Saturday, October 27
Haecken 1 Kalmar 2
Friday, October 26
Malmo 3 Djurgarden 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 28 16 7 5 48 30 55
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 28 17 4 7 44 26 55
3 Haecken 28 16 5 7 64 34 53
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 28 14 9 5 38 26 51
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 28 12 10 6 48 31 46
6 IFK Norrkoping 28 13 7 8 46 42 46
7 Kalmar 28 10 7 11 36 40 37
8 Djurgarden 28 8 12 8 36 38 36
9 IFK Gothenburg 28 8 12 8 35 39 36
10 Atvidabergs FF 28 9 8 11 45 45 35
11 Mjallby AIF 28 8 10 10 30 34 34
12 Gefle 28 8 8 12 21 33 32
13 Syrianska FC 28 8 6 14 31 44 30
-------------------------
14 GIF Sundsvall 28 6 10 12 32 42 28
-------------------------
R15 Orebro 28 4 8 16 27 45 20
R16 GAIS Gothenborg 28 1 9 18 22 54 12
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation