FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 10, 2017 / 6:56 PM / 15 hours ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, July 10
Djurgarden     2 GIF Sundsvall       1  
IFK Gothenburg 1 Halmstad            1  
Sunday, July 9 
IFK Norrkoping 1 Elfsborg Boras      3  
Kalmar         0 AIK Stockholm       1  
Ostersunds FK  1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1  
Saturday, July 8
Haecken        0 Malmo               1  
Hammarby       3 Orebro              1  
IK Sirius      1 AFC Eskilstuna      0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  14 10 3 1  24 12 33  
-------------------------
2  IFK Norrkoping         15 8  3 4  24 19 27  
3  IK Sirius              14 7  4 3  21 12 25  
-------------------------
4  AIK Stockholm          14 7  4 3  14 9  25  
-------------------------
5  Djurgarden             14 7  3 4  26 16 24  
6  OEstersunds FK         14 6  5 3  22 17 23  
7  Elfsborg Boras         14 6  4 4  28 21 22  
8  Hammarby               14 5  6 3  22 16 21  
9  Haecken                14 5  5 4  14 10 20  
10 IFK Gothenburg         13 4  6 3  17 13 18  
11 Orebro                 14 5  3 6  15 22 18  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 14 3  6 5  15 21 15  
13 GIF Sundsvall          14 2  5 7  10 20 11  
-------------------------
14 Halmstad               14 1  5 8  10 20 8   
-------------------------
15 Kalmar                 14 2  2 10 10 26 8   
16 AFC Eskilstuna         14 0  4 10 11 29 4   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.